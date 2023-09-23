Rs 71 lakh grant to develop therapy

Mohali, September 22
The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has given a grant of Rs 71 lakh to Rupinder Kaur Sodhi of Chandigarh College of Pharmacy (CCP), CGC Landran, and Bodhisatwa Das of IIT Ropar for a joint project to develop a combinatorial therapy to combat spinal cord injury and the pain induced by it.
Around 49 per cent of Indian spinal cord injuries are of adults under age of 30 years.
