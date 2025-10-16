72 GMADA properties go for Rs 1,911cr

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) today mopped up Rs 1911.69 crore by e-auctioning 72 commercial and residential properties at Aerocity, Ecocity-1, IT City and in Sectors 67, 68, 69 and 78 here.

The top grosser of the e-bidding that concluded today was a cluster SCO (1-2-3-4) in Block -C Pocket No. 2 of Aerocity, which was bought for Rs 80.20 crore by a firm, Aura Trade Links. Two cluster SCOs in Block C Pocket-1 were sold for Rs 79.87 crore each.

The authority's bid to auction five school sites in Mohali and New Chandigarh, nine commercial sites in Sector 62 and Aerocity, three mixed-use sites in Mohali and nine group housing sites drew a blank.

As many as 14 cluster SCOs, out of a total of 16 on offer, four shop-cum-offices bundled together, measuring 2000 sq yd, were auctioned to the highest bidder in Block-C Pocket 1 and 2 of Aerocity alone. Fortyeight SCOs, measuring 500sq yd, were also auctioned in the same area with a few located in Sectors 69 and 78 getting new ownerships.

Among the booths on offer, only one corner booth, measuring 46.5 sq yd in Sector 69, was auctioned for Rs 2.76 crore.

Eight residential sites in Sectors 67, 68, Ecocity-1 and IT City were sold, with a Sector 68 corner site (430 sq yd) fetching Rs 8.86 crore. An Ecocity-1 site (500 sq yd) was also sold for 7.61 crore.

Social impact assessment for Aerotropolis from Nov 10

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, will conduct a social impact assessment (SIA) of eight villages of Mohali where 3,537 acres of land will be acquired to develop Pockets E, F, G, H of the Aerotropolis township on November10, 11 and 12. Six property collectors of GMADA issued letters to the sarpanches of Badhi, Bakarpur, Kishanpura, Chhat, Patton, Kurdi, Siaun and Matran village panchayats on October 14 to inform the area residents of the visiting teams for discussion, assessment, pros and cons of the project. The development authority will now acquire land under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The Aerotropolis township near the airport will have more than 8,600 residential plots, commercial and institutional sites.

In another recent development, a joint venture of Ludhiana-based company, Ceigall India Ltd, and JSP Projects Pvt. Ltd. has received a Rs 509.20 crore Letter of Award (LOA) from GMADA for developing upcoming Mohali township, Aerotropolis. Under the project, internal roads and associated civil, public health and electrical works will be carried out. The project is expected to be completed in two years. The work order has already been issued, officials said.