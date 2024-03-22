725 opium plants seized to be used as evidence, say police

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

It was the first attempt to grow opium poppy by the owner at his nursery in Shastri Nagar. Before he could use it, the owner and the gardener were arrested by the District Crime Cell of the Chandigarh Police.

The police said 725 plants seized from the nursery would be made the case property and used as evidence during the trial.

The owner of the Bloomingdale nursery, Sameer Kalia (50), and his gardener, Siya Ram (39), were arrested for cultivating opium in the rear of the nursery.

The police said the questioning of the accused revealed that Siya Ram was cultivating opium on the directions of Sameer, who is a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula. “It was for the first time the nursery owner cultivated opium for his personal consumption,” said a police official.

A case under Section 18 (C) of the NDPS Act has been registered against both accused at the IT Park police station.

The police said they found no case registered against the accused in the past. Both were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

First attempt by nursery owner

Gardener Siya Ram was cultivating opium on the directions of owner Sameer, who is a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula.

It was for the first time the nursery owner cultivated opium for his personal consumption, said a police official.

Plants weighing 20.570 kg would be made the case property.

The section in the rear of the nursery where these plants were grown was covered with a net.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.