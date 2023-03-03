727 apply for 24 posts of junior technician

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

On the directions of the Central Government to fill up vacant posts on a “Mission Mode” basis to provide employment opportunity to the educated youths of the country, the UT Engineering Department has received 727 applications for 24 posts of junior technician (electrician), 188 for seven posts of Junior Technician (lift operator), and 41 for one post of jeep driver.

The process for scrutiny of the received applications has already started and after its scrutiny, the recruitment tests for filling up these posts shall be held shortly.

An official said the process for filling up all these vacant posts in the department has not been undertaken for the past many years. It was the first time that the process of filling up of vacancies related to lower cadre posts started by the Engineering Department, to meet with the shortage of staff. The filling up of the posts would be strictly on the basis of a merit list prepared on the basis of a written examination which is going to be conducted by an independent body and there shall be no interview for selection on these posts as per instructions of the government of India issued in this regard. The whole selection process will be completed within two months’ time, he said.