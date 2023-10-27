Mohali: 73 attend training session on road safety at AIMS

Mohali, October 26
The District Road Safety Committees and Administration, Punjab State Road Safety Council (PSRSC), held a one-day training session at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) here on Thursday.
Pardeep Singh Dhillon, Regional Transport Authority, Mohali-cum-nodal officer of the training session, said thrust was laid on the changing scenario of mobility and safety measures.
Dr Anupam Mahajan from the institute delivered an address on ‘Road Safety Emergency Care’.
PSRSC member Harman Sidhu from Arrive Safe, an NGO, and Harpreet Singh of Avoid Accident, also an NGO, gave details about traffic management, safe vehicles, traffic rules, driving licenses, enforcement, etc.
The training session concluded with distribution of certificates among the 73 participants.
