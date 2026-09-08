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Home / Chandigarh / 735 avail of treatment at AYUSH camp in Mohali

735 avail of treatment at AYUSH camp in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:56 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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As many as 735 patients availed free healthcare services at a mega medical camp organised by the AYUSH Department in Sector 68 here on Monday. Of these, 423 patients received ayurvedic treatment and 312 availed homoeopathic services.

Patients were examined and provided free medical advice and medicines for joint pain, digestive disorders, blood pressure, diabetes, allergies, cold and cough, urinary tract infections and other common ailments.

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