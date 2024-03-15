Panchkula: Rs 73L siphoned off from law firm’s bank account

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 14

A resident of Panchkula has claimed to have been duped of Rs 73 lakh in a cyber fraud with his law firm.

In his complaint to the police, Gagan Anand accused representatives of a private bank and a telecommunications company of cheating.

Anand stated that one of his employees found Rs 73 lakh missing from the bank account of the firm following which he contacted bank officials.

The complainant stated that he had received an email from the mobile phone service provider informing him about issuance of a new SIM on his phone number. He alleged that the representatives of the service provider and the private bank then fraudulently withdrew Rs 73 lakh from his firm’s account.

A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.

