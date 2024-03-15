Panchkula: Rs 73L siphoned off from law firm’s bank account

Panchkula, March 14
A resident of Panchkula has claimed to have been duped of Rs 73 lakh in a cyber fraud with his law firm.
In his complaint to the police, Gagan Anand accused representatives of a private bank and a telecommunications company of cheating.
Anand stated that one of his employees found Rs 73 lakh missing from the bank account of the firm following which he contacted bank officials.
The complainant stated that he had received an email from the mobile phone service provider informing him about issuance of a new SIM on his phone number. He alleged that the representatives of the service provider and the private bank then fraudulently withdrew Rs 73 lakh from his firm’s account.
A case has been registered at the cybercrime police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them