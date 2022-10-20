74.8% Vande Bharat occupancy on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Chandigarh, October 19

The Vande Bharat Express received a good response from the public as the train witnessed 74.8 per cent occupancy on the first day when it left Chandigarh today.

The popularity of the train is likely to increase in the coming days as its fare is Rs 768 per passenger for the journey from Chandigarh to Delhi, whereas the journey by the Kalka-Delhi Shatabdi Express costs Rs 885 per passenger.

The train departed from the city at 3:30 pm after it arrived here from Una at 3:25 pm.

1,128 Capacity On board: 844 passengers Chair Car: 731 passengers Executive Class: 113 passengers

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Hari Mohan said the first day’s occupancy was quite favourable and the new train would gain popularity soon. It would run six days a week, barring Wednesday. On the return journey, it would arrive at Chandigarh from Delhi at 8:40 am and depart for Una at 8:45 am.

The DCM said the train departed with a total occupancy of 844 passengers against a capacity of 1,128 passengers. He said the capacity of Chair Car (CC) is 1015, Executive Class (EC) 113. Today, 731 passengers travelled in CC and 113 in EC.

He said the train arrived from Delhi in the morning with 42 per cent occupancy (480 passengers) — 416 in CC and 64 in EC coaches.

Mohit Sharma, while sharing his experience during the Chandigarh-Delhi journey, said seating was more comfortable compared to the Shatabdi Express, as the new train had a good leg space.

The Shatabdi Express runs at a maximum speed of 80 to 90 kmph on the Chandigarh-Ambala section, whereas the Vande Bharat attained 110 kmph. Thereafter, it runs at 130 kmph and takes 2:50 hours to reach Delhi, whereas the Shatabdi Express takes 3:30 hours.