74% of Diwali eye injury cases at PGI’s Advanced Eye Centre were bystanders

On Diwali day, bystanders bore the brunt of firecrackers being burst by others.

Yesterday, 27 patients reached Advanced Eye Centre with a history of firecracker-related injuries. Of these, 23 were male and four were female. Nine patients were children, with the youngest being just 6 years old (two children).

A particularly concerning finding was that 20 of the 27 patients (74%) were bystanders who sustained injuries while watching or being near firecrackers being burst by others. Only seven patients were injured while personally bursting firecrackers. This highlights that firecracker-related injuries are not limited to those actively handling them but also pose a significant risk to innocent onlookers.

With regard to geographical distribution, six patients were from Chandigarh, seven from Punjab, nine from Haryana and the remaining from other neighbouring states.

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The firecrackers implicated in these injuries included bombs (10 cases), sky shots (four), rockets (three), phuljhari (one), wax lantern candles (one) and potash guns (one). The remaining cases involved other types of firecrackers.

The injuries were serious in a substantial proportion of patients. Of the 27 patients, 15 required surgical intervention and all underwent surgery. The remaining 12 sustained closed-globe injuries and were managed accordingly.

The high proportion of bystander injuries is a matter of serious concern. These observations underscore the need for greater public awareness and responsible celebration of festivals. People should maintain a safe distance from firecrackers, avoid allowing children near firecracker-bursting areas and use appropriate eye protection. In case of any eye injury, immediate medical attention should be sought and attempts at self-treatment or manipulation of the injured eye should be avoided.

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In anticipation of a surge in eye emergencies during the Diwali festival, Advanced Eye Centre, PGIMER, made elaborate arrangements to ensure prompt and appropriate medical care for patients with firecracker-related eye injuries.

A dedicated team of doctors, nursing staff and other healthcare personnel was deployed on round-the-clock emergency duty from 8 am on November 8 to 8 am on November 11 to manage any emergencies arising during the festive period.