75-ft high trees pose risk to Mohali residents

Residents of Phase-3B1 complained that seven 75-ft high trees in close vicinity to houses are posing a potential risk to life and property here.

Advertisement

Tree branches often fall on parked vehicles, noting an incident where a big portion of tree fell on a garage, damaging the structure. They rued the inaction by the Municipal Corporation (MC). “Despite our repeated requests and complaints, the civic body has not approached the forest department with proper documentation so that necessary permissions can be taken,” said Nareshinder Singh Walia, an area resident, adding that for some strange reasons the MC does not mention the height of the trees and their horizontal distance from the houses in the correspondence with the forest department.

Notably, on May 15, a tree fell on one of the houses and damaged a car parked near it still no action has been taken in the matter. Residents fear that the monsoon season coupled with high-velocity winds may pose a risk to the residents and passers-by.