75 Tribune employees donate blood

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

To commemorate the 125th death anniversary of the founder of The Tribune Trust, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a blood donation camp was organised on Saturday. As many as 75 units of blood were collected at the camp.

The event was organised by The Tribune Trust Employees Union in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh, under the supervision of Dr Suchet Sachdev. This was the 56th such camp organised by the union.

Justice SS Sodhi, a Trustee of The Tribune Trust, inaugurated the camp. He lauded the union for taking the noble initiative and recalled the contributions made by Dr JG Jolly and Kanta Saroop Krishen in promoting the blood donation movement in the region and encouraging members of the general public to donate blood.

The Tribune Group of Publications Editor-in-Chief Rajesh Ramachandran, Officiating General Manager Amit Sharma, Dainik Tribune Editor Naresh Kaushal and Punjabi Tribune Editor Swarajbir Singh were also present on the occasion.

Anil Kumar Gupta, the president of The Tribune Employees Union, recalled how awareness about blood donation had helped create an environment in the organisation in which employees now readily come forward to donate blood.