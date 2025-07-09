DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Chandigarh / 75-year-old man undergoes pancreatic cancer surgery at Shalby Hospital in Mohali

75-year-old man undergoes pancreatic cancer surgery at Shalby Hospital in Mohali

Dr Karam Singh was admitted with symptoms of deep jaundice, severe itching, and significant weight loss
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 75-year-old man has got a new lease of life after a highly complex surgery of pancreatic cancer at Shalby Speciality Hospital in Mohali recently.

Advertisement

Talking to the media during a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Karam Singh, former professor and head of surgery at Government Medical College, Patiala, said that he noticed that something wrong was going in his body and he immediately rushed to seek medical help.

The surgical team was led by Dr GR Verma, former professor and head of department at PGI Chandigarh, and presently director of surgical gastroenterology and GI onco-surgery at Shalby.

Advertisement

Verma said that the patient was admitted with symptoms of deep jaundice, severe itching, and significant weight loss. Diagnostic evaluations confirmed a carcinoma in the head of the pancreas.

“We decided to proceed with a Pancreatoduodenectomy, which is a highly complex surgical procedure,” said Dr Pankaj Bhalla, senior consultant, GI surgery, who assisted in the surgery.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts