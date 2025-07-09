75-year-old man undergoes pancreatic cancer surgery at Shalby Hospital in Mohali

A 75-year-old man has got a new lease of life after a highly complex surgery of pancreatic cancer at Shalby Speciality Hospital in Mohali recently.

Talking to the media during a press conference here on Tuesday, Dr Karam Singh, former professor and head of surgery at Government Medical College, Patiala, said that he noticed that something wrong was going in his body and he immediately rushed to seek medical help.

The surgical team was led by Dr GR Verma, former professor and head of department at PGI Chandigarh, and presently director of surgical gastroenterology and GI onco-surgery at Shalby.

Verma said that the patient was admitted with symptoms of deep jaundice, severe itching, and significant weight loss. Diagnostic evaluations confirmed a carcinoma in the head of the pancreas.

“We decided to proceed with a Pancreatoduodenectomy, which is a highly complex surgical procedure,” said Dr Pankaj Bhalla, senior consultant, GI surgery, who assisted in the surgery.