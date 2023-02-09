77 properties to be e-auctioned in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 8

To provide an opportunity to buy a property in the model city of Punjab, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will conduct an e-auction of around 77 properties situated in various projects/sectors of Mohali.

Revealing details about the e-auction, Punjab Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Aman Arora said the e-auction would begin on February 17 at 9 am and would conclude on March 6 at 1 pm. The total reserve price of all properties offered in the e-auction stands at around Rs 2,100 crore.

GMADA has released an email, [email protected], to smoothen the process and help the bidders in case they have any query or face any problem in placing the bids.

The H&UD Minister said GMADA had offered a mixed bag of properties, including six group housing sites, one school site, one hotel site, one nursing home site, nine IT industrial plots, two commercial chunk sites and around 57 SCOs & booths. These sites are situated in Aerocity, Sector 83 (Alpha), Sector 66 (Beta), IT City Sector 101 (Alpha) and other locations in SAS Nagar.

He said interested participants could visit the e-auction portal https://puda.e-auctions.in to access the details pertaining to properties available for bidding. The procedure for registration to participate in the bidding process, payment schedule, size of sites, location, etc., would be uploaded on the portal before the commencement of the e-auction. Bidders would have to place bids up and above the reserve price fixed for a particular site. There would be no bar on the number of bids to be placed and bidders could revise their bids multiple times.

The authority would allot the sites to the successful bidders on receiving 10 per cent payment of the final bidding price and the possession of sites would be handed over as per the terms and conditions of the auction policy, stated the H&UD Minister.

