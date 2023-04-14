'77% voter IDs, Aadhaar linked'

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 13

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain on Thursday disclosed that according to the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the process to link the data of all voters with their Aadhaar data was going on in the district and 77.74 per cent of the work had been completed.

The DC said to complete the task, block-level officers would go door to door on April 16 (Sunday) to collect Form number 6B.