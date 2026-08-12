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Home / Chandigarh / 7,772 challaned, 431 Panchkula vehicles impounded for tampered number plates in 7 months

7,772 challaned, 431 Panchkula vehicles impounded for tampered number plates in 7 months

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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Nain said vehicles with number plates obscured by mud, tape or other material would not escape action.
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The Panchkula police have issued 7,772 challans and impounded 431 vehicles over the past seven months in a sustained crackdown on vehicles being driven without number plates, with tampered plates, or with plates not conforming to the prescribed format.

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The drive, being carried out under directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain, combines CCTV surveillance across the district with manual checks and periodic special traffic drives, said DCP (Crime & Traffic) Amrinder Singh.

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Nain said vehicles with number plates obscured by mud, tape or other material would not escape action, noting that such tactics were often used by those involved in criminal activity to evade surveillance.

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