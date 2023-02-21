786 challans issued for non-segregation of waste in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 20
On the first day of its drive against non-segregation of waste at source, the municipal corporation issued 786 challans today.
The MC is challaning residents as well as owners of commercial establishments who are not segregating waste according to the norms.
Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, said keeping in view the Swachh Survekshan and to keep the city clean, it was important for all residents to cooperate with the MC and fulfil their responsibilities under Solid Waste Management Rules. Along with green and blue bins for wet and dry waste, respectively, the MC has installed a black box for hazardous waste and a red one for sanitary waste.
The Commissioner said the MC would conduct an intensive checking and violators would be challaned as per the provisions of the rules.
