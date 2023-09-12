79 cases, dengue threat looms in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

In the wake of rising dengue cases — 79 cases reported in the city so far – the health authorities have advised the residents to take preventive measures to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.

As the season for diseases such as dengue and chikungunya is at its peak, the health authorities have urged the residents to step up efforts to keep these at bay.

Additionally, the authorities emphasised that individuals suffering from fever should promptly report to the nearest health facility. The recommended confirmatory test for dengue is ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) as per the Centre’s guidelines. Free dengue testing facility is available at the PGIMER’s Department of Virology, GMCH-32’s Department of Microbiology, GMSH-16’s Department of Microbiology, besides at the civil hospitals in Mani Majra, and Sectors 22 and 45.

#dengue