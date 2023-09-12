79 cases, dengue threat looms in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 11
In the wake of rising dengue cases — 79 cases reported in the city so far – the health authorities have advised the residents to take preventive measures to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.
As the season for diseases such as dengue and chikungunya is at its peak, the health authorities have urged the residents to step up efforts to keep these at bay.
Additionally, the authorities emphasised that individuals suffering from fever should promptly report to the nearest health facility. The recommended confirmatory test for dengue is ELISA test (Ns1/IgM) as per the Centre’s guidelines. Free dengue testing facility is available at the PGIMER’s Department of Virology, GMCH-32’s Department of Microbiology, GMSH-16’s Department of Microbiology, besides at the civil hospitals in Mani Majra, and Sectors 22 and 45.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day