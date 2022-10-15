Rs 8,000, jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: An unidentified person decamped with Rs 8,000, jewellery worth several lakhs from a house at Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, A case has been registered on Rakesh Kumar’s complaint. TNS
Two bikers hit by auto, injured
Chandigarh: In a hit-and-run case, two persons were injured after the bike they were riding was hit by an auto-rickshaw. Complainant Ramji Lal of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, claimed an auto driven by Sandeep Kumar sped away after hitting their bike. The two injured were admitted to the GMCH-32. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
