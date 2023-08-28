8,613 take ASI exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

A total of 8,613 candidates of the total 13,534 appeared in the written examination conducted by the Chandigarh police for recruiting 44 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs). The exam was held at 27 centres across the city. Around 600 police personnel were deployed at these centres. A police official said besides frisking, biometrics of the candidates were recorded.

Checkpoints were laid near each centre to prevent the use of any illegal means during the exam. Flying squads were constituted for surprise checking at centers. One case of impersonation was detected at a centre in Sector 42.

The police said the accused, identified as Amit Kumar of Delhi, was found appearing in the exam in place of Anand of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Amit was arrested and a case was registered at Sector 36 police station. A case of unfair means was also detected at the same centre.

