8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

Chandigarh, July 25

Eight AAP councillors were suspended for a day and taken out of the MC House by marshals today after they declined to tender an apology for accusing the councillors, who had recently gone on a four-day study tour to Goa, of graft.

Pandemonium broke out in the MC house when a BJP councillor read aloud from a copy of a newspaper report, “All the councillors who went on the study (tour) are thieves.” Rana attributed the statement to the Leader of Opposition, Damanpreet Singh. The Congress and the BJP were accused of siphoning off funds on the pretext of clearing garbage from the Daddu Majra waste dumping ground. The remarks not only enraged the BJP, but also earned the ire of the Congress councillors.

Chaos inside the MC House on Tuesday.

“Are the AAP councillors thieves since they went on a study tour last time?” Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi fumed, lashing out at Daman.

And it all went downhill from there as BJP and

Congress councillors stormed into the well of the House, seeking an apology from Daman.

When confronted, Daman seemed evasive, and brought up the issue of the Dadu Majra dumping ground instead. But the councillors did not relent on their demand for an apology. Mayor Gupta also pointed to the fact that eight AAP councillors were present during the conference when those sweeping graft allegations were made.

The councillors were made to choose between issuing an apology and facing suspension. When they still did not budge, the Mayor suspended them for a day, and marshals were called in.

Incensed, AAP councillor Prem Lata hurled a couple of bangles at the Mayor, and sarcastically asked him to put them on. Later, when marshals tried to carry Daman out of the house, AAP councillor Jasbir Singh violently intervened by smashing a glass kept on a nearby table. Other AAP councillors also walked out of the House in protest. — TNS

Recent suspensions

June 6

All 13 AAP councillors were suspended for a day by Mayor Anup Gupta. The Mayor had accused AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi of abusing MP Kirron Kher and PM Narendra Modi. He had also accused other AAP councillors of not condemning Laddi’s action, and instead, backing him. However, Laddi alleged that MP Kher had abused him first.

December 22, 2022

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur suspended AAP councillors Anju Katyal, Damanpreet, Munavar and Ram Chander Yadav and Congress councillor Jasbir Singh from the MC House for a day. The councillors were taken out of the House by marshals when they did not let the House function over the issue of UT Administration-imposed facilitation charges on the services at community centres.

Chhabra slams Mayor

Chandigarh: Senior AAP leader Pradeep Chhabra today said that forcefully expelling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors and not allowing them to speak is unconstitutional. “The Congress and the BJP are scared of our councillors. Members of both the parties gathered today and raised slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party. Damanpreet never even used profanity,” he said. He suggested that Mayor Anup Gupta is in the BJP’s hip pockets, and said, “In the Municipal Corporation meeting today, Mayor Anup Gupta — showing disregard for the Constitution — did not even allow the Aam Aadmi Party councillors to speak up.” “Key issues such as a dumping ground, the allotment of a vendors’ site to a BJP office-bearer in Sector 22, a spurt in parking rates and sewer cess were to be discussed today,” he noted. TNS

Nod or not

House to go paperless

The MC House has approved the switch to paperless meetings. To that end, the civic body will install 60 tablets and other digital connectivity equipment in the House. The total project would cost Rs 72.56 lakh. It is Mayor Anup Gupta’s own initiative.

Synthetic tracks in gardens get nod

The civic body is going to replace cinder tracks with synthetic tracks at the Rose Garden in Sector 16, the Floral Garden in Sector 15 and at parks near Christ the Cathedral Church and the tubewell in Sector 19. It is a whopping Rs 2.96-crore project.

No penalty waiver on water bills for now

The MC had imposed a penalty on the water bills of individual residents of the Kendriya Vihar Society (Sec 48), the Pushpac Society (Sec 49), the Progressive society (Sec 50) and the Telehos Society (Sec 50) due to the non-processing of garbage. Since these bulk waste-generating societies are now going to process the waste at the Sehaj Safai Kendra in Sec 49, the issue of exemption of penalties was brought to the House for approval. The plan was not approved today, and but the matter will be taken up for deliberation by a competent authority.

#BJP #Congress