8-acre govt land freed from encroachments in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 24

The UT Engineering Department today carried out a massive anti-encroachment drive in Sector 52 and Kajheri village and reclaimed nearly 8 acres of the government land.

Unauthorised constructions such as temporary shops, temporary houses, jhuggis and tin-shed constructions were removed during the drive. The demolition drive was carried out with the support of the enforcement team of the Estate Office in the presence of revenue staff as well as heavy police force.

Around 8 acres of land was freed from encroachment during the drive. In compliance with the commitment of Chandigarh Administration to make the city free from encroachment, such demolition drives would continue in the near future to remove unauthorised constructions made on government land, said an official.