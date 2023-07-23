8 challans issued after viral video

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

After a video showing a bunch of youths dangling precariously out of the windows of moving SUVs surfaced recently on social media, eight challans have been issued to the vehicle owners in question.

The clip, which has been doing the rounds online, was reportedly filmed on July 17 on the road leading from Sector 51 to the Sector-25/38 light point.

In the video, some youths could also been seen sitting atop the roofs of the SUVs, in contravention of the traffic norms. The video also showed a few other youths riding two-wheelers without helmets.

The police scrutinised the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the road stretch.

The vehicle owners were called to the Sector-29 traffic line, and challans were issued to them for offences such as dangerous driving, driving without the seatbelt on and riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, among others.

