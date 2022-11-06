8 child labourers rescued in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, November 5

The police have booked four shopkeepers here for allegedly engaging child labourers on their premises. The police also rescued eight children, engaged as child labourers, in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

A police team, along with the Assistant Labour Commissioner, rescued eight minor children engaged as child labourers during a raid in the Baltana area.

The police booked the owners of Gopal Departmental Store, Baltana; Rajesh Excellent Footwear, Baltana; Afzal Auto Repair, Baltana; and Shubham Stranding Company, Baltana.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said four shopkeepers had been booked. Eight children, engaged as child labourers, had been rescued.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the Child Welfare Committee, Mohali, had complained to the police that some shopkeepers in Baltana were violating the law by taking labour from minor children.

