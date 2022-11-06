8 child labourers rescued in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, November 5
The police have booked four shopkeepers here for allegedly engaging child labourers on their premises. The police also rescued eight children, engaged as child labourers, in the age group of 12 to 14 years.
A police team, along with the Assistant Labour Commissioner, rescued eight minor children engaged as child labourers during a raid in the Baltana area.
The police booked the owners of Gopal Departmental Store, Baltana; Rajesh Excellent Footwear, Baltana; Afzal Auto Repair, Baltana; and Shubham Stranding Company, Baltana.
Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said four shopkeepers had been booked. Eight children, engaged as child labourers, had been rescued.
Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said the Child Welfare Committee, Mohali, had complained to the police that some shopkeepers in Baltana were violating the law by taking labour from minor children.
Children aged between 12 & 14 yrs
A police team, along with the Assistant Labour Commissioner, rescued eight children, aged between 12 and 14 years, engaged as child labourers during a raid in the Baltana area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Guru Nanak's birth anniversary
The prime minister had on Monday addressed a function to cel...