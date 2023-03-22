Rs 8 crore for works in Dera Bassi: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

The Punjab Government has decided to spend approximately Rs 8 crore on development works in Dera Bassi in Mohali district.

In a press release issued here today, Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said workers on various jobs including labour, driver, electrician, gardener, etc, would be hired for various works in Dera Bassi at the cost of approximately Rs 1.86 crore.

Laying interlocking tiles and repair of drains at ward number 1 to 6 and 15, repair work of tiles and drains at various places in Saraswati Vihar, repair of roads and streets at various places in the town would also be done.

Apart from this, tiling work under overbridge to develop space for parking, construction of Saini Dharamshala in ward number 8, construction of MRF sheds at dumping point, providing and laying drainage pipe near a gurdwara at Mubarikpur, construction of a street near community centre in Mubarikpur, construction of separate bathrooms for ladies and gents near the community centre ward number 11 and many other works in the areas would be carried out. He said approximately Rs 6.14 crore would be spent on these development works.