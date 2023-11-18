8 heritage items sold for Rs 45L

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

Eight heritage items from the UT went under the hammer in the US on November 15 and fetched Rs 45.09 lakh.

Artefacts, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, sought their intervention for protection and return of heritage items (specifically which are less than 75 years of age).

He said the mandate of the Constitution of India is already there under Article 49 in this regard. In fact, the heritage articles are being auctioned regularly in foreign countries without any resistance from the Government of India. The amazing fact is that due to no protest from India, these auction houses are now also declaring the identification marks (painted on the article).

He further urged the ministers to take the matter to its logical end like creation of network for protection of the national heritage of Chandigarh, so that it cannot be taken beyond the boundaries of India.