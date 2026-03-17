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Home / Chandigarh / 8-hour power cut daily hits life in Mullanpur, Nayagaon

8-hour power cut daily hits life in Mullanpur, Nayagaon

PSPCL upgrade to continue till end of this month

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 02:45 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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Scores of villages in the Mullanpur and Nayagaon areas are enduring prolonged daily power cuts as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) undertakes augmentation work on the 66 kV Majra–Mullanpur transmission line. For the past week, residents have been facing outages lasting several hours, affecting lakhs of people across rural settlements and housing societies.

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Villages including Mullanpur, Parol, Teeda, Rehmapur, Sangalan, Ratwara, Toggan, Mastgarh, Kansal, Shivalik Vihar, Dasmesh Nagar and Karoran, as well as Nayagaon, Tanda, Tandi, Masol, Kane da Bahra, Perch, Seonkh, Singha Devi, Nada, Shigariwala and Manohar, along with housing societies such as Omaxe Cassia and The Address, are set to remain without power from 9 am to 5 pm between March 16 and March 18.

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Supply areas fed by the Mullanpur and Seonkh grids are among the worst affected, with electricity remaining elusive during peak daytime hours.

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The disruptions began on March 9 with a scheduled outage from 9 am to 5 pm. On March 10 and 11, supply was cut from around 8.47 am till 5 pm. While residents got brief respite on March 12, outages resumed on March 13 from 8 am to 4 pm and again on March 14 from 8.40 am to 5 pm.

PSPCL officials said the upgradation work would continue till the end of March. Though residents may face inconvenience in the interim, they maintained that the improvements would help ensure smoother supply during the summer months.

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When asked about the daily outages causing hardship, a Nayagaon Sub-Divisional Officer said, “It is as per higher authorities and published in newspapers.”

Meanwhile, Nayagaon resident Darshan Singh said, "Villages are facing daily inconvenience. Shops, businesses are suffering but no one is bothered here. Does the administration even know about it?

Rural areas of Kharar are typically hit by power cuts every summer.

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