8 houses in Chandigarh Sector 19 get notice over illegal gates in rear boundary wall

Chandigarh, April 11

The SDM (East) has issued a notice to the occupants of eight houses in Sector 19-B over installation of illegal gate in the rear boundary wall. However, encroachment on vacant plots worth crores has not been removed by the authorities.

The inspection was carried out on March 5 and it was found that the building was altered without the permission of the Chief Administrator. The dwellers have been asked to remove the building violation within two months. They will also be liable to pay charges at the rate of Rs 4 per day per sq ft of area under violation, if violation is not removed, read the notice.

Chandigarh Tribune had highlighted in these columns last month that the UT Administration is turning a blind eye to encroachments as personal gardens have come up on vacant government plots in Sector 19-B. Several residents have converted a huge chunk of vacant plots into personal gardens or lawns at the rear of their houses.

“It is pertinent to mention that no other person other than the occupants of houses are allowed to enter the illegal gardens. The photographs of the encroached land have been enclosed,” said the complainant in this matter.

He stated that the matter was about illegal encroachment of vacant government plots, but the SDM issued a notice only in connection with illegal opening of gates.

Told to pay charges if violations remain

