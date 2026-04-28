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Home / Chandigarh / 8 in fray for Panchkula mayoral election

8 in fray for Panchkula mayoral election

115 to contest posts of councillor

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:54 AM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the electorate in their bid to form a government in Punjab.
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Of the nine nominations filed for the Municipal Corporation mayor’s post, eight have been accepted after scrutiny. Similarly, 123 candidates filed nominations for ward members, of which 115 were accepted. The elections are scheduled to be held on May 10.

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The nomination papers for mayor and ward members were scrutinised at the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1 in the presence of Returning Officer Sanyam Garg and the General Observer nominated by D Suresh, from the state Election Commission.

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The Returning Officer stated that a checklist with all required forms was provided before the submission of nomination papers and candidates were informed about all formalities.

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He also stated that the scrutiny process was conducted with complete transparency and adherence to the rules and regulations, in accordance with the state election commission’s official guidelines.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as April 28.

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