8 incidents of fire, no casualty in Panchkula

Panchkula, October 25
Fire incidents were reported from eight places in the city on the night of Diwali on Monday. Fire tenders were immediately despatched from the fire station to control the blaze. There was no loss of life reported from these incidents.
Fire Station Officer Tarsem Singh said a fire broke out at a junk shop in Indira Colony near Sector 17. The fire station received information about the incident at 12.31 am.
Tarsem Singh said 11 fire tenders were sent from the Panchkula Sector 5 fire station to meet the exigencies. However, no serious case was reported from the city.
On Sunday, the night of Chhoti Diwali, an incident of fire in an electricity meter was reported from a house in Sector 8. There was also an incident of fire at a flat in Peer Muchalla at 9.15 pm.
