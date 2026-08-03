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Home / Chandigarh / 8 laptops, 3 LED TVs stolen from shooting range in Mohali; guard held

8 laptops, 3 LED TVs stolen from shooting range in Mohali; guard held

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:03 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested Yuvraj Singh, a security guard at the Phase VI shooting range and resident of Chahal village in Patiala district, for allegedly stealing eight laptops, two printers and three LED TVs from the facility on July 30.

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Following a complaint by District Sports Officer Umeshwari Sharma, a case was registered at the Phase I police station. According to the police, the suspect had allegedly been stealing laptops belonging to shooters and other equipment from the range over a period of time.

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The DSP (City-1), Gurcharan Singh, said, “The suspect was identified and arrested with the help of CCTV footage. He was produced before a court and remanded in three-day police custody.”

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Residents protest police inaction

In another development, residents of New Sunny Enclave, Sector 125, along with office-bearers of the Residents Welfare Association (RWA), staged a protest at the Sadar Kharar police station on Sunday over the alleged failure of the police to curb thefts in the area. They submitted a memorandum to the SHO, demanding stricter law enforcement and immediate action to prevent recurring thefts. A local resident, Pavitar Pal Singh, said several theft incidents had been captured on CCTV cameras, which should help the police identify and arrest the culprits. He added that another theft was reported on Sunday morning in the lane behind Avian Medicare.

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Referring to an earlier incident, the resident said on July 29, during the theft of a gas cylinder, miscreants allegedly struck a watchman with a motorcycle, leaving him unconscious.

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