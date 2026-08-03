8 pieces of Chandigarh heritage listed for auction in US on Aug 13

Eight more pieces of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture are set to go under the hammer in the United States on August 13.

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A fresh demand has been raised for the suspension of the proposed auction and the return of the heritage furniture to India. Ajay Jagga, Additional Standing Counsel for the UT and member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and UT Culture Secretary Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention.

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According to the representation, Wright Design, a US-based auction house, is scheduled to auction eight original pieces of furniture designed by Pierre Jeanneret on August 13. The items include an office chair, linen chest, desk-chair set, file rack, writing chair, committee table, day bed and dining chairs, with a combined estimated value of nearly Rs 52.61 lakh.

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According to Jagga, the auction catalogue identifies the provenance of the furniture as Chandigarh, including the administrative buildings and Panjab University, indicating that the pieces form part of India’s architectural and cultural heritage.

He said the proposed auction, scheduled just two days before India’s Independence Day celebrations, was a matter of national concern.

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In his representation, Jagga recalled that similar auctions of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture proposed in France and Spain earlier this year were halted following the intervention of the Government of India. He urged the ministry to take up the matter with the US authorities, seek the withdrawal of the identified lots, examine the legality of their export from India in coordination with the ministry and other agencies, and initiate steps to bring them back to India.

He has submitted that Chandigarh is not merely a planned city but an internationally recognised cultural asset. “The Capitol Complex has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the furniture specially designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret constitutes an integral component of that heritage. Every original item removed from Chandigarh diminishes the authenticity and integrity of this unique cultural ensemble,” he stated.

“The present auction, however, once again threatens the continued dispersal of Chandigarh’s heritage. Unless urgent diplomatic and legal intervention is undertaken before the scheduled auction, these irreplaceable heritage objects may pass into private collections, making their recovery significantly more difficult,” he added.