DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 8 pieces of Chandigarh heritage listed for auction in US on Aug 13

8 pieces of Chandigarh heritage listed for auction in US on Aug 13

Diplomatic intervention sought to suspend sale, secure return of items

article_Author
Dushyant Singh Pundir
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A pair of chairs to be auctioned in the US.
Advertisement

Eight more pieces of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture are set to go under the hammer in the United States on August 13.

Advertisement

A fresh demand has been raised for the suspension of the proposed auction and the return of the heritage furniture to India. Ajay Jagga, Additional Standing Counsel for the UT and member of the Administrator’s Advisory Council, has written to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and UT Culture Secretary Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, seeking immediate diplomatic intervention.

Advertisement

According to the representation, Wright Design, a US-based auction house, is scheduled to auction eight original pieces of furniture designed by Pierre Jeanneret on August 13. The items include an office chair, linen chest, desk-chair set, file rack, writing chair, committee table, day bed and dining chairs, with a combined estimated value of nearly Rs 52.61 lakh.

Advertisement

According to Jagga, the auction catalogue identifies the provenance of the furniture as Chandigarh, including the administrative buildings and Panjab University, indicating that the pieces form part of India’s architectural and cultural heritage.

He said the proposed auction, scheduled just two days before India’s Independence Day celebrations, was a matter of national concern.

Advertisement

In his representation, Jagga recalled that similar auctions of Chandigarh’s heritage furniture proposed in France and Spain earlier this year were halted following the intervention of the Government of India. He urged the ministry to take up the matter with the US authorities, seek the withdrawal of the identified lots, examine the legality of their export from India in coordination with the ministry and other agencies, and initiate steps to bring them back to India.

He has submitted that Chandigarh is not merely a planned city but an internationally recognised cultural asset. “The Capitol Complex has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the furniture specially designed by Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret constitutes an integral component of that heritage. Every original item removed from Chandigarh diminishes the authenticity and integrity of this unique cultural ensemble,” he stated.

“The present auction, however, once again threatens the continued dispersal of Chandigarh’s heritage. Unless urgent diplomatic and legal intervention is undertaken before the scheduled auction, these irreplaceable heritage objects may pass into private collections, making their recovery significantly more difficult,” he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts