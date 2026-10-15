8 shots fired at ex-councillor’s house in Baltana

Unidentified persons fired eight shots at the house of a former councillor in Baltana. The attackers, who had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore, also sent the family a video of the firing and audio recordings to intimidate them.

On September 24, former councillor Neetu Chaudhary reportedly received a threat call from an international number. The caller, who identified himself as Harsh Pandit, allegedly demanded money.

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Realtor Ram Kumar, the owner of the house, woke up around 6 am and later found the glass panes of the main gate shattered. Glass shards and bullet casings were scattered across the courtyard, while bullet marks were visible on the gate and a wall.

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Sources said the attackers arrived in a car from the furniture market side at 2.17 am and opened fire at the main gate. CCTV footage showed two or three persons in the car. The suspects fled after the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident. According to the complaint, the family had gone to sleep after dinner around 11 pm and learnt about the firing only in the morning.

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The police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur visited the spot in the morning. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene.

The sources said the family had also received threat calls on March 30. The police have registered a case under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.