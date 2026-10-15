DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / 8 shots fired at ex-councillor’s house in Baltana

8 shots fired at ex-councillor’s house in Baltana

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only
Advertisement

Unidentified persons fired eight shots at the house of a former councillor in Baltana. The attackers, who had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore, also sent the family a video of the firing and audio recordings to intimidate them.

On September 24, former councillor Neetu Chaudhary reportedly received a threat call from an international number. The caller, who identified himself as Harsh Pandit, allegedly demanded money.

Advertisement

Realtor Ram Kumar, the owner of the house, woke up around 6 am and later found the glass panes of the main gate shattered. Glass shards and bullet casings were scattered across the courtyard, while bullet marks were visible on the gate and a wall.

Advertisement

Sources said the attackers arrived in a car from the furniture market side at 2.17 am and opened fire at the main gate. CCTV footage showed two or three persons in the car. The suspects fled after the shooting.

No one was injured in the incident. According to the complaint, the family had gone to sleep after dinner around 11 pm and learnt about the firing only in the morning.

Advertisement

The police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur visited the spot in the morning. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene.

The sources said the family had also received threat calls on March 30. The police have registered a case under Sections 308(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts