DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / 8 villages transferred from Patiala to Mohali in bid to boost land prices

8 villages transferred from Patiala to Mohali in bid to boost land prices

The villages to be included are Manakpur, Khera Gajju, Urna, Changera, Ucha Khera, Gurditpura, Hadayatpura, and Lehlan
article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:11 PM May 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cashing in on the booming real estate prices in Mohali and surrounding towns, the state government has officially transferred eight villages from Rajpura sub-division of Patiala district to Banur Sub-Tehsil in SAS Nagar (Mohali) district, as per a notification issued by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management on May 20.

Advertisement

A notification issued by Anurag Verma, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue, Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, states that the transfer has been executed under the powers conferred by Section 5 of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, and Section 5 of the Registration Act, 1908, and all other powers enabling him in this behalf. The Governor of Punjab is pleased to transfer the villages.

The authorities in the Patiala district administration confirmed the development regarding the notification of transferring land from Patiala district to SAS Nagar. Sources in the department said that while landowners in the villages falling under Mohali’s jurisdiction were receiving high returns, the land prices in villages falling under Patiala district were not appreciating as desired. The hassles of finalising land deals by visiting Rajpura and obtaining other bureaucratic approvals were stated to be the reason behind the dip in land prices.

Advertisement

The villages to be included are Manakpur (HB No. 272), Khera Gajju (HB No. 269), Urna (HB No. 2), Changera (HB No. 243), Ucha Khera (HB No. 271), Gurditpura (HB No. 268), Hadayatpura (HB No. 270), and Lehlan (HB No. 267). These villages will now fall under the jurisdiction of Sub-Tehsil Banur in SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. The changes come into effect from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper