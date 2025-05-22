8 villages transferred from Patiala to Mohali in bid to boost land prices

Cashing in on the booming real estate prices in Mohali and surrounding towns, the state government has officially transferred eight villages from Rajpura sub-division of Patiala district to Banur Sub-Tehsil in SAS Nagar (Mohali) district, as per a notification issued by the Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management on May 20.

A notification issued by Anurag Verma, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue, Department of Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management, states that the transfer has been executed under the powers conferred by Section 5 of the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, and Section 5 of the Registration Act, 1908, and all other powers enabling him in this behalf. The Governor of Punjab is pleased to transfer the villages.

The authorities in the Patiala district administration confirmed the development regarding the notification of transferring land from Patiala district to SAS Nagar. Sources in the department said that while landowners in the villages falling under Mohali’s jurisdiction were receiving high returns, the land prices in villages falling under Patiala district were not appreciating as desired. The hassles of finalising land deals by visiting Rajpura and obtaining other bureaucratic approvals were stated to be the reason behind the dip in land prices.

The villages to be included are Manakpur (HB No. 272), Khera Gajju (HB No. 269), Urna (HB No. 2), Changera (HB No. 243), Ucha Khera (HB No. 271), Gurditpura (HB No. 268), Hadayatpura (HB No. 270), and Lehlan (HB No. 267). These villages will now fall under the jurisdiction of Sub-Tehsil Banur in SAS Nagar (Mohali) district. The changes come into effect from the date of publication of the notification in the official gazette.