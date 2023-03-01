8-wicket victory for Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Chandigarh defeated Ahmedabad by eight wickets in the opening match of the State Bank of India Inter-Circle Cricket Tournament, which began today.

Batting first, Ahmedabad scored 100/6 in 16 overs with the help of Hansmukh Jadav (33). Mukesh Sharma claimed two wickets, while Sonam Dawa took one.

In reply, the local outfit posted 101/2 with the help of Vishwas Bhalla (52). Dharmender claimed one wicket.

In another match, Hyderabad recorded a 50-run win over Lucknow. Bangalore defeated Delhi by five wickets and Kerala registered a 67-run win over Kolkata.

Bhopal defeated Bhubaneshwar by 33 runs and Amaravati defeated Jaipur by seven wickets. In the last match, Chennai recorded a two-wicket win over Patna.