8-year-old sleeping with mom abducted, sexually assaulted

An 8-year-old girl sleeping with her mother and siblings was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a man in the Saini Mohalla area of Dera Bassi on Friday night.

According to the girl’s family, the man opened the door through a broken grille around 3.30 am. He then abducted the girl and took a mobile phone before fleeing towards Barwala Chowk.

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The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. After some time, the girl returned home crying.

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The family said they immediately took the girl to the police station. She was later taken to a government hospital in Dera Bassi where she underwent a medical examination.

Family members said the girl had injuries on her body. They said the accused took the girl to a secluded space and sexually assaulted her.

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The police have registered a case against an unidentified person on the complaint of the girl’s mother under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.