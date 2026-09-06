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Home / Chandigarh / 8-year-old sleeping with mom abducted, sexually assaulted

8-year-old sleeping with mom abducted, sexually assaulted

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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An 8-year-old girl sleeping with her mother and siblings was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a man in the Saini Mohalla area of Dera Bassi on Friday night.

According to the girl’s family, the man opened the door through a broken grille around 3.30 am. He then abducted the girl and took a mobile phone before fleeing towards Barwala Chowk.

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The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. After some time, the girl returned home crying.

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The family said they immediately took the girl to the police station. She was later taken to a government hospital in Dera Bassi where she underwent a medical examination.

Family members said the girl had injuries on her body. They said the accused took the girl to a secluded space and sexually assaulted her.

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The police have registered a case against an unidentified person on the complaint of the girl’s mother under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

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