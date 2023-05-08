 8 years on, PGI's plan for new OT complex awaits resuscitation : The Tribune India

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, has been sitting on a proposal for the construction of an operating theatre (OT) complex at the institute for over eight years, even as the existing theatres have outlived their utility witnessing frequent breakdowns. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 7

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, has been sitting on a proposal for the construction of an operating theatre (OT) complex at the institute for over eight years, even as the existing theatres have outlived their utility witnessing frequent breakdowns.

Major surgeries at institute

2010 11,829

2019 51,221

The Main Operating Theatre Complex at Nehru Hospital is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the Service Block.

The OTs, nine on each floor, were commissioned more than 50 years ago, but no major renovation has been carried out ever since. As a result, various engineering services have outlived their utility and are not functioning efficiently. Breakdowns in old and dilapidated equipment often lead to interruption in the functioning of OTs.

With the patient load increasing manifold and medical technology witnessing advancements, the need for construction of the state-of-the-art OT complex has been felt by surgeons at the institute.

The number of major surgeries being carried out at the institute had risen from 11,829 in 2010 to 51,221 in 2019.

Various surgical departments as well as faculty associations have been demanding construction of a new OT complex of international standards from time to time.

In 2015, then PGI Director had constituted a committee comprising members from the departments of surgery, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, engineering and hospital administration to study the feasibility of a new OT complex.

The committee had recommended construction of a complex having 30 OTs at the space available opposite Nivedita Hostel. The site was considered ideal as it was located near Nehru Hospital and was supposed to be connected through elevated corridors to ensure facilities such as blood bank, radio diagnosis, PET scan, were optimally utilised for the convenience of patients and attendants.

It was perceived the construction of the new complex would not only help reduce waiting period for needy patients, but also combat the menace of hospital-acquired infection.

The Standing Finance Committee had given in-principal approval to the construction of a complex having 25 OTs instead of 30 in 2016. However, the construction work could be executed then.

The agenda for construction was again taken up in 2022 by the Standing Finance Committee, but was deferred.

The PGI caters to the healthcare needs of people from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh as well as adjoining areas of Uttarakhand, UP and Rajasthan.

Conceived in 2015

  • In 2015, then PGI Director formed a panel to study feasibility of a new operating theatre complex
  • Panel recommended construction of a complex having 30 OTs opposite Nivedita Hostel
  • Standing Finance Committee gave in-principal nod to complex with 25 OTs, instead of 30, in 2016
  • Work couldn’t be executed then; agenda again taken up in 2022 by panel, but was deferred

