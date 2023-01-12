8 years on, Ambala youth acquitted in obscene video case

Chandigarh, January 11
A local court has acquitted Rahul (30) of Ambala in a case registered against him for allegedly sending an obscene video on the mobile phone of a policeman. The police had registered the case on a complaint by a constable of the Chandigarh Police, Sunil Kumar.
Sunil said on February 26, 2016, a person transmitted photographs of two girls to his mobile number. Thereafter, the person transmitted a vulgar video on WhatsApp.
The police registered an FIR under Section 294, IPC, and 67 of the IT Act, and arrested Rahul.
Vinod Verma, counsel for the accused, argued that neither the complainant nor the investigating officer had stated that the accused had sent the objectionable material. Also, they had not seen the alleged objectionable material. A copy of the alleged vulgar material had not been filed with the challan and none of the witnesses stated that the accused had sent the same to the complainant or any other person.
He further argued that for the commission of offence under 294, IPC, the act must be done in a public place.
After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court said, during examination, the complainant stated that he did not know the number and the person who had sent him the obscene video on his phone. The prosecution has failed to prove that any obscene act or material was sent or shown by the accused in any public domain, said the court.
