8-yr-old crushed under tractor

Mohali, May 23

An 8-year-old boy was crushed by the wheels of a tractor trolley at Machhli Kalan village in Kharar tehsil on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Ranvir, a student of Class 3 at a government school and the youngest in the family of four, was riding a bicycle when a speeding earth-laden tractor ran over him at around noon. The police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the tractor, Dev, a resident of Bihar. The father of the victim, Raman Kumar, works at a chemist shop in Kharar. The victim had one older sister. The police said the body was taken into possession and sent to the mortuary of the Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital. On the basis of the statement of the victim''s uncle, Jaswant Singh, a case has been registered at the Majat police post.

