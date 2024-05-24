8-yr-old crushed under tractor

Mohali, May 23
An 8-year-old boy was crushed by the wheels of a tractor trolley at Machhli Kalan village in Kharar tehsil on Wednesday afternoon. The victim, Ranvir, a student of Class 3 at a government school and the youngest in the family of four, was riding a bicycle when a speeding earth-laden tractor ran over him at around noon. The police reached the spot and arrested the driver of the tractor, Dev, a resident of Bihar. The father of the victim, Raman Kumar, works at a chemist shop in Kharar. The victim had one older sister. The police said the body was taken into possession and sent to the mortuary of the Kharar Sub-Divisional Hospital. On the basis of the statement of the victim''s uncle, Jaswant Singh, a case has been registered at the Majat police post.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...