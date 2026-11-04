8 yrs on, Chandigarh Housing Board revives General Power of Attorney transfer policy

In a Diwali gift for thousands of residents of the city, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has re-introduced the General Power of Attorney (GPA) transfer policy.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the CHB held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of H Rajesh Prasad, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairman, CHB.

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After detailed deliberations, CHB approved various demands of the allottees which have been long due, including re-introduction of GPA transfer policy, one-time interest waiver for licensees of Small Flats Scheme-2006 and Affordable Rental Houses Complexes Scheme (ARHCs), rationalisation of licence fee under ARHCs and grant of ex-gratia and Diwali gift to the employees of CHB.

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The board approved re-introduction of the 2016 GPA transfer policy, with modifications. The move follows the demand of the allottees, who could not benefit from the earlier policy. “The policy is limited to GPAs executed before October 11, 2011, the cut-off date as per the orders of the Supreme Court passed in the Suraj Lamp case. The board approved the policy as a one-time exception for a period of six months,” stated the Chief Secretary.

The CHB had introduced a policy in 2016 to regularise certain old property transactions. However, following a Supreme Court judgment and subsequent directions from the Chandigarh Administration, the board stopped accepting applications for transfer based on GPA and special power of attorney (SPA) from January 2018.

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“Many buyers are in possession of the properties and have documents relating to the old transactions but continue to face legal hurdles in securing formal ownership rights,” said Nirmal Datt, chairman of the CHB Residents’ Welfare Federation.

The move would benefit nearly 30,000 house owners, he said, adding that the board should also clarify the fee to be charged for such transfer.

During the meeting, the board also recommended a one-time waiver of interest scheme for licensees of the Small Flats Scheme-2006 and Affordable Rental Houses Complexes Scheme (ARHCs), including those whose licences were cancelled over non-payment. Under the scheme, interest waiver to the tune of Rs 20 crore has been recommended which is going to benefit around 14,000 allottees and their families. This has been a long pending demand which has been raised by the allottees from time to time. To avail the benefit of this scheme, licensees must clear all dues as on October 31, 2026, either in one payment or in instalments before October 31, 2027 (or expiry of the term, whichever is earlier).

The board also approved the agenda regarding rationalisation of licence fee of flats allotted under Affordable Rental Houses Complexes Scheme. As many as 2,000 flats have been allotted under the scheme to the occupants of the pre-fabricated shelters in Sectors 52 and 56. The allotments under the scheme have been made on monthly licence fee of Rs 3,000 whereas allotments under Small Flats Scheme-2006 was made on monthly licence fee of Rs 800. There have been a long-standing demand from the allottees of ARHCs to rationalise their licence fee on a par with the allottees of Small Flats Scheme-2006.

The board approved that the licence fee shall be the same as charged under Small Flats Scheme-2006 for the beneficiaries whose gross annual income is less than Rs 1.5 lakh from all sources. The proposed measures will take effect only after approval by the UT Administrator and will remain subject to the terms and conditions prescribed in the final approval, Prasad said.