80% schools have already received books: Pb minister

Mohali, April 6

Education in government schools in the state has entered a new era with high-end infrastructure in the institutions. Along with imparting education to students, the process of creating a healthy atmosphere had been started.

This was stated by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains during his visit to Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) in Sohana here today.

He said on the direction of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he was visiting government schools in different districts to get information about them.

The minister said the state government had already delivered books to 80 per cent government schools in the state before the start of the new academic session. The remaining schools would get these by April 10. He said earlier, children did not get books even till September-October, due to which their education suffered.

Bains said 117 schools of eminence were opened in the state to raise the standard of education. He added that 75 per cent students of government schools were being admitted there. He said for the first time, teachers had been given international-level training so that the education system in government schools could be improved. He said last year, around 2,000 new rooms had been constructed in Punjab schools and 300 new schools were opened.

Bains said soon, students and their parents would be satisfied with the performance of government schools.

The minister said apart from providing enough staff in government schools, coaches would be engaged for various activities/games in the coming times. The pace of imparting overseas training to principals would be increased, he added.