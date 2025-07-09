80-year-old man with chronic kidney disease undergoes coronary angioplasty at Fortis Mohali

Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, successfully performed a complex coronary angioplasty on an 80-year-old man with chronic kidney disease (CKD), using Ultra-Low Contrast Angioplasty with Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) guidance, a cutting-edge technique that minimises the risk of kidney injury.

The procedure was led by Dr Sudhanshu Budakoty, Senior Consultant – Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Mohali, who opted for the advanced technique to ensure precision and safety. The patient was discharged in a stable condition within two days.

Hailing from Solan, the patient was already battling CKD for past five years and by the time he visited Fortis, he had high creatinine levels, severe chest pain, breathlessness and coronary artery disease. He was at an extremely high risk of conventional angioplasty, which involves the use of contrast dye to visualise the blood vessels during the procedure and that has the chances of damaging the kidney function.

Whereas, the advanced ultra-low contrast technique combined with IVUS imaging is a minimally invasive approach that allows doctors to accurately diagnose and treat blockages. In this procedure, a very minimal contrast dye is used, thereby avoiding the risk of further kidney damage or dialysis.

Speaking about the procedure in the press conference, Dr Budakoty said, “This patient had significant coronary artery disease, but being a CKD patient, conventional angioplasty posed a high risk of worsening his kidney function. Using IVUS, we could clearly assess the vessel size, lesion characteristics, stent placement and expansion, all while minimising contrast use. This ensured an excellent outcome without compromising kidney health.”

IVUS (Intravascular Ultrasound) uses sound waves to visualise blood vessels from inside, allowing precise measurement of blockages and optimal stent deployment. OCT (Optical Coherence Tomography) is another state-of-the-art imaging technique that uses light waves to produce high-resolution images of coronary arteries, aiding in accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.