80-year-old woman’s body donated to PGI
The Department of Anatomy at PGIMER has received the body of a Panchkula resident, Jarnail Kaur (80), who passed away today.
The body was donated by Jarnail Kaur's sons Surinder Singh Johal and Gurnawab Singh Johal, her daughter Manjeet Kaur and other family members. The department expressed its heartfelt gratitude to the family, recognising their selfless act as a noble contribution to medical education and research.
Body donation at the PGI not only supports anatomical study but also honours the donors' legacy by advancing healthcare knowledge for future generations.
