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Home / Chandigarh / 800 cops, 42 special nakas to ensure safe Diwali in Chandigarh

800 cops, 42 special nakas to ensure safe Diwali in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Police personal check a vehicle at Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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The Chandigarh Police have made elaborate security arrangements to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order during Diwali. Around 800 police personnel have been deployed across the city.

According to the police, the deployment includes five gazetted officers and 27 SHOs and inspectors, besides other officers and personnel. Including those assigned to PCR and other duties, around 1,200 police personnel are on duty.

Forty-two special nakas will be set up by police stations at during three shifts — 4 pm to 5.30 pm, 6 pm to 7.30 pm and 8 pm to 9.30 pm. Another 18 checkpoints along the city’s borders will be manned by CRPF personnel, assisted by local police, from 11 am to 2 pm and 5 pm to 10 pm.

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