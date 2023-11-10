800 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

In view of Diwali, elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Chandigarh police with the deployment of 800 personnel.

The police said to avoid any untoward incident, special police deployment would be made in the city from November 10 to 12.

To keep a watch on miscreants, 42 floating checkpoints would be laid in addition to 18 outer border checkpoints.

PCR vehicle patrolling would be intensified around markets and cops riding motorcycles would remain active in busy places. To deal with festive rush, parking lots had already been opened for public at government schools near busy markets, they said.

