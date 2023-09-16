800m race: Sohit sprints to glory

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 15

Sohit of Jind claimed the first position in the 800m event during the 10th Haryana State Open Senior Athletics Championship at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3. Mohit of Panipat stood second and Amit of Sonepat claimed the third position.

In the women’s 800m event, Hina of Bhiwani, Hani Malik of Faridabad and Deepika from Panipat claimed the top three positions, respectively.

In the javelin throw event, Sanju of Sonepat was declared the winner while Sagar of Fatehabad finished second. Local lad Ankit Malik stood third. Jyoti, Priyanka and Deepika won the top three positions, respectively, in the women’s category. In the discus throw event, Nishay, Akhil and Yash Jaganpal claimed the top three positions, respectively.

In the men’s 400m event, Vikrant Panchal, Parveen Kumar and Paramdeep claimed the top three positions, respectively. Sneha won the women’s 1500m run followed by Anju at second position and Jyoti at third.

