805 notices issued for illegal structures near power lines

As many as 805 household owners in the city have been issued disconnection notices by Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) for carrying out unauthorised constructions dangerously close to electric poles and overhead lines. These violations include extended buildings, balconies, boundary walls, and encroachments on poles and lines.

Following the CPDL’s takeover of the city’s power distribution system in February 2025, a detailed survey was carried out covering villages and colonies to identify such violations.

The CPDL officials said violations were found in various areas and 805 notices had been issued to the violators in Sector 25, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26; Daria, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Faidan, Manimajra, Mauli Jagran, Mauli village, Vikas Nagar, Charan Singh Colony, Palsora, Burail, Dadumajra, Dadumajra Colony and Maloya.

These unauthorised constructions/alterations are in contravention of provisions of Central Electricity Authority (Measures Relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2010, and the Electricity Act, 2003, which mandate minimum clearances between electrical infrastructure and nearby structures to ensure public safety. The officials said maintaining the prescribed distance is crucial to prevent electrical hazards as well as protect lives and property.

The residents have been instructed to remove the encroachments. Failure to comply with the instructions will lead to the disconnection of electricity supply without any further notice, and appropriate action will be initiated as per law, said the officials.

The information regarding the notices served to residents has also been shared with the departments concerned, including the Chandigarh Housing Board, Municipal Corporation and Police Department, for necessary action.

The officials said they were in the process of serving more notices to the owners of houses where unauthorised constructions close to power lines have been raised.

UT invokes ESMA, bans strike by CPDL staff

Chandigarh: The UT Administration has invoked the Haryana Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA), 1974, prohibiting any strike by employees of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) till January 26, 2026.

A notification issued by the Administration states any strike by the employees of the CPDL shall affect the generation and maintenance of supply of electricity, which is an essential service to the community and is likely to adversely affect the power generation and supply in Chandigarh. —TNS