83 died in road mishaps in UT last year: Report

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Chandigarh, November 2

As many as 83 persons lost their lives in 237 road accidents in Chandigarh in 2022.

This was revealed in the Road Accidents in India-2022 report released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Among the victims were 23 pedestrians, 12 cyclists and 40 two-wheeler riders. The report revealed that 64 accidents took place during the period from 9 pm to 12 midnight.

The city had recorded 89, 104, 53 and 96 deaths in the year 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. With 83 fatalities, the city has been ranked 32nd on the list of states and UTs in the number of deaths this year.

As many as 237 road accidents took place in the UT last year as compared to 208 that took place in 2021, registering a 13.9% increase. In terms of total road accidents in states and UTs across the country in 2022, the city stood at 30th spot, a rung below the last year’s standing.

In 2022, Chandigarh had accounted for 0.1 percentage share of road accidents in the entire country.

According to the ministry, Chandigarh ranks 47th among 50 cities with million-plus population in the number of deaths in 2022. Ludhiana, which is ranked 15th, recorded 364 deaths in 467 accidents, while Amritsar (48th) recorded 82 deaths in 117 accidents last year. Delhi topped the list with 1,461 deaths in 5,652 accidents in 2022. Srinagar (50th) registered 53 deaths in 426 accidents in 2022. Speeding and driving on wrong side caused a majority of the accidents.

The capital city stands 24th in the accident severity (35.0) — number of persons killed per 100 accidents — across states and UTs during 2022. The fatality rate — road accidents relative to vehicular population in country — in Chandigarh (0.8) is among the least in the states and UTs recorded across the country (5.2) last year.