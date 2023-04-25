85% Class XI seats for UT govt school pupils

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

Education Department has announced its admission criteria for Class XI in the academic year 2023-24. The announcement includes details on the availability of seats and criteria for admission to various streams in government senior secondary schools.

To ensure that all Class X pass-outs of the city government schools are offered seats in Class XI of government schools, the government has reserved 85% of the total seats for these students. The remaining 15% of seats will be available to pass-outs of private schools of the city and other states and boards. The admission process will be based on the students’ board exam results, their school preference and the availability of seats.

According to the announcement, the department has also announced that a cap of 50% marks in science and maths in Class X is a prerequisite for admission to any science stream in Class XI. Help desks will be set up in all high and senior secondary schools of the UT to assist students in filling out online applications.

There are a total of 42 government senior secondary schools in the UT offering various streams. Of these, 18 schools offer science (non-medical), 17 offer science (medical), 23 offer commerce, 39 offer humanities and 23 schools offer various skilled courses. A total of 13,875 seats are available for admission to Class XI across these streams.

Besides, certain seats are reserved for specific categories of students such as SCs, sportspersons, differently abled/physically challenged students, wards of Defence/para military personnel, freedom fighters’ children or grandchildren, and Kashmiri migrants.

The admission process will be handled by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). The prospectus and admission forms will be available online at www.chdeducation.gov.in after the declaration of the CBSE Class X results. The registration fee for the admission process will be Rs 200.

Seat break-up

Science (medicaland non-medical) 3,080

Commerce 1,980

Arts 7,060

Electives/skill courses 1,755

TOTAL 13,875

