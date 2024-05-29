85 more suspected diarrhoea cases in Panchkula village

Panchkula, May 28
With 85 new suspected cases of diarrhoea reported from Budhanpur in Panchkula district on Tuesday, the total number of affected individuals has risen to 314. So far, 82 patients have been hospitalised. Sixty-five of them have been discharged, while 17 are being treated at the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here.
Health Department and HUDA officials are investigating the cause of disease outbreak. They have collected 18 water samples and 17 stool samples for testing.
Residents of Budhanpur village have been experiencing symptoms such as abdominal pain, frequent vomiting and loose motion. The villagers reported a foul smell in the drinking water supply over the past few days, which they believe led to the diarrhoea outbreak.
In response, villagers have stopped consuming water drawn from local sources. The administration is providing them water through tankers and advising residents to boil water before drinking.
