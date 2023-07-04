85% quota for Chandigarh students in govt schools due to limited seats: Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

The Chandigarh Administration today stated before the Punjab and Haryana High Court that in view of the limited number of seats in Class XI in government schools of Chandigarh, and the fact that applicants seeking admission far outnumber the available seats, it was decided to retain 85 per cent seats for pass outs from Class X of government schools of Chandigarh.

A student, who had passed out from Class X from a school located outside Chandigarh, had challenged the administration’s decision in this regard and sought that the new policy be quashed.

“The retaining of seats in Class XI of government schools of Chandigarh for pass outs from Class X of government schools of Chandigarh is actually not reservation in strict sense as alleged by the petitioner and, in fact, the same is only retaining seats in Class XI of government schools of Chandigarh for allowing the Class X pass outs of government schools of Chandigarh to continue studies in the higher class,” read a statement submitted to court today.

“It is, in fact, also an inherent right to continue studies in the higher class in government schools of Chandigarh, being made available to a student who has once sought admission and is a pass out of Class X from a government school of Chandigarh,” the statement said, adding that it is a natural progression for students wanting to study further from Class X to Class XI.

Accordingly, a proposal for retaining 85 percent of the 11,749 total available seats in Class XI was approved by the Administrator, UT of Chandigarh, on April 21.

Two separate merit lists were to be prepared, one for Class X pass outs of government schools of Chandigarh and the other for Class X pass outs of private schools of the UT plus other states and other boards.